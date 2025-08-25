Cyberpartisans "hacked" the provider and showed Russians on TV the real losses of the Russian Federation and refinery explosions - source
On Ukraine's Independence Day, cyberpartisans hacked a Russian provider, showing the real losses of the Russian Federation on 116 TV channels. More than 50 thousand subscribers watched videos about refinery explosions and soldiers' burials.
On Ukraine's Independence Day, Russian TV viewers were shown the truth about the "SVO" - local cyber partisans managed to "hack" a Russian provider, a UNN source reported.
Details
According to the UNN source, on the evening of August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, a video was shown on Russian television about the real losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine and other "achievements" of the so-called "SVO".
According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, local cyber partisans managed to "hack" the Russian provider "№3" and broadcast "unauthorized" video about the real results of Russia's war against Ukraine on 116 TV channels at once to Russian TV screens.
In addition, according to the source, cyber activists managed to block the provider's administrators' access to the servers, making it more difficult for them to interrupt the broadcast of the "partisan" video.
As a result, as the UNN source reported, at least 50,000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation watched explosions of Russian oil refineries and endless landscapes of Russian soldiers' graves for more than three hours straight during prime time on their own TV screens. And for those who do not use digital television, the video was additionally broadcast through Apple Store, Google Play, and Smart TV applications, as well as on other cable networks.
