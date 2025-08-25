$41.280.07
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Cyberpartisans "hacked" the provider and showed Russians on TV the real losses of the Russian Federation and refinery explosions - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On Ukraine's Independence Day, cyberpartisans hacked a Russian provider, showing the real losses of the Russian Federation on 116 TV channels. More than 50 thousand subscribers watched videos about refinery explosions and soldiers' burials.

Cyberpartisans "hacked" the provider and showed Russians on TV the real losses of the Russian Federation and refinery explosions - source

On Ukraine's Independence Day, Russian TV viewers were shown the truth about the "SVO" - local cyber partisans managed to "hack" a Russian provider, a UNN source reported.

Details

According to the UNN source, on the evening of August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, a video was shown on Russian television about the real losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine and other "achievements" of the so-called "SVO".

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, local cyber partisans managed to "hack" the Russian provider "№3" and broadcast "unauthorized" video about the real results of Russia's war against Ukraine on 116 TV channels at once to Russian TV screens.

In addition, according to the source, cyber activists managed to block the provider's administrators' access to the servers, making it more difficult for them to interrupt the broadcast of the "partisan" video.

As a result, as the UNN source reported, at least 50,000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation watched explosions of Russian oil refineries and endless landscapes of Russian soldiers' graves for more than three hours straight during prime time on their own TV screens. And for those who do not use digital television, the video was additionally broadcast through Apple Store, Google Play, and Smart TV applications, as well as on other cable networks.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Google Play
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Apple Inc.