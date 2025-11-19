Any information not controlled by the Kremlin is censored: how the occupiers block the spread of truth in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian Federation is preventing the dissemination of truthful information in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence noted that the leaders of the occupation "administrations" of Donetsk and Luhansk regions signed "decrees" prohibiting the sale, installation, and use of satellite television equipment that can "catch" Ukrainian TV channels.

These "decrees" came into force on October 10 - at the same time, the illegal confiscation of satellite equipment from the population was planned to be completed by November 1.

In case of refusal of Russian passports, residents of the temporarily occupied territories will completely lose access to mobile communications, the GUR stated.

In addition, the occupiers obliged the authors of Telegram channels in the temporarily occupied territories, who have more than 10,000 subscribers, to add a special bot from "Roskomnadzor". This bot can edit and delete publications, as well as block comments as an administrator.

This allows Russian occupiers to delete any messages that highlight corruption in the occupation administrations or criticize the Russian government, Ukrainian intelligence added.

The purpose of such measures is to create an information "bubble" in the temporarily occupied territories, where access to Ukrainian and international resources is blocked, and any information not controlled by the Kremlin is immediately censored. - summarized the GUR.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are systematically appropriating the housing of indigenous residents. People are evicted by decisions of the occupation pseudo-courts, and their homes are transferred to Russian military personnel and occupation officials.