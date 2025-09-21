Occupiers attacked Ukraine with 54 UAVs: 33 targets shot down, but there were hits

On the night of September 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched UAVs from Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 30 of these UAVs are Shaheds.

To repel the attack, Ukraine engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 33 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, as well as other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. At the same time, 21 attack UAVs were hit in 8 locations.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 151 combat engagements took place over the past day. The occupiers used 37 missiles and carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs.