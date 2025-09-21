$41.250.00
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 11325 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 25324 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 41078 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 40400 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 58445 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 71237 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 58600 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 54625 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 47916 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 62289 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Occupiers attacked Ukraine with 54 UAVs: 33 targets shot down, but there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 54 UAVs, including Shahed, from Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Air defense forces shot down 33 enemy UAVs, but 21 attack UAVs hit 8 locations in the north, east, and center of the country.

Occupiers attacked Ukraine with 54 UAVs: 33 targets shot down, but there were hits

On the night of September 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched UAVs from Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 30 of these UAVs are Shaheds.

To repel the attack, Ukraine engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 33 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, as well as other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. At the same time, 21 attack UAVs were hit in 8 locations.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 151 combat engagements took place over the past day. The occupiers used 37 missiles and carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine