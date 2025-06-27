Occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka: administrative building came under fire

$41.590.08
48.640.31
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 12340 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 31581 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 32846 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 36704 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 35983 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193570 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 133946 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 107595 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122510 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262128 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
43%
750mm
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 82701 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 31229 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 52109 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 49330 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19376 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19839 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193583 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 138159 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262140 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 238308 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 14439 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 88569 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 120232 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 91462 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 97652 views
Occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka: administrative building came under fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Russian army attacked an administrative building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. During the extinguishing of the fire, a repeated enemy attack occurred, but rescuers quickly eliminated the fire.

Occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka: administrative building came under fire

The Russian army attacked an administrative building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. During the fire extinguishing, the occupiers carried out another shelling, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

An administrative building was hit. A roof fire broke out. During the extinguishing of the fire, a new enemy shelling began in close proximity.

Despite the danger, rescuers managed to quickly put out the fire.

There is no information about casualties.

Occupiers break through to the border of Donetsk region: Syrsky visited the hottest point of the front27.06.25, 13:38 • 2672 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Konstantinovka
