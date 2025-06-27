Occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka: administrative building came under fire

The Russian army attacked an administrative building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. During the fire extinguishing, the occupiers carried out another shelling, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

An administrative building was hit. A roof fire broke out. During the extinguishing of the fire, a new enemy shelling began in close proximity.

Despite the danger, rescuers managed to quickly put out the fire.

There is no information about casualties.

Occupiers break through to the border of Donetsk region: Syrsky visited the hottest point of the front