Occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region: consequences of the night strike became known
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region on September 10. The strike hit warehouses and outbuildings, with no casualties.
Russian occupiers attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.
Details
Warehouses and an outbuilding were hit by the Russian attack. At the same time, there were no dead or injured.
All services are already working on site, recording the consequences and documenting another war crime of Russia against our region
Recall
On September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions occurred, in particular, in Kyiv, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Lviv region, Zhytomyr region, and Khmelnytskyi region.
Lviv was also under attack: the city was attacked by missiles and drones. There were no dead or injured.