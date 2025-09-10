$41.250.03
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 20592 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 51981 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 57127 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 57437 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 30042 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 54399 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 90728 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 63603 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 38791 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
Occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region: consequences of the night strike became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Russian occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region on September 10. The strike hit warehouses and outbuildings, with no casualties.

Occupiers attacked Izmail district of Odesa region: consequences of the night strike became known

Russian occupiers attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

Warehouses and an outbuilding were hit by the Russian attack. At the same time, there were no dead or injured.

All services are already working on site, recording the consequences and documenting another war crime of Russia against our region

- Kiper wrote.

Recall

On September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions occurred, in particular, in Kyiv, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Lviv region, Zhytomyr region, and Khmelnytskyi region.

Lviv was also under attack: the city was attacked by missiles and drones. There were no dead or injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv