Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 16004 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 23999 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 34954 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43715 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 31336 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40230 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44184 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36961 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 70208 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On September 6, Russians attacked Semenivka and Horodnia in Chernihiv Oblast. A 70-year-old woman was killed, and a 46-year-old woman was injured.

Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded

In Chernihiv region, one woman was killed and another injured as a result of Russian attacks, police are documenting the consequences, reports UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

Today, September 6, Russians attacked Semenivka and Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones.

As a result of enemy strikes, a 70-year-old woman from Semenivka was killed, and a 46-year-old resident of Horodnia was injured.

Police are recording the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence of the occupiers' new war crimes.

Based on these facts, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).

Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening05.09.25, 09:39 • 3388 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine