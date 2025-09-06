Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded

In Chernihiv region, one woman was killed and another injured as a result of Russian attacks, police are documenting the consequences, reports UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

Today, September 6, Russians attacked Semenivka and Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones.

As a result of enemy strikes, a 70-year-old woman from Semenivka was killed, and a 46-year-old resident of Horodnia was injured.

Police are recording the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence of the occupiers' new war crimes.

Based on these facts, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).

Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening