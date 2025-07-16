According to the Ukrainian resistance movement, Russians and local collaborators are conducting a large-scale and covert forced mobilization in temporarily occupied Luhansk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

The occupiers pay special attention to the city's educational institutions. In particular, this refers to Luhansk State University, Luhansk Pedagogical University, and Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs. People in Russian military uniforms enter these institutions – under threat of arrest, they force students to sign contracts, or even without that, simply take them by force and send them to collection points – often without training and minimal conditions.

Parents are told that their children are either "at military training camps" or "undergoing practical training," but in reality, they are already on the front line – often without body armor and without elementary medical care. - stated the partisan movement "ATESH".

Recall

