Occupiers again struck Kharkiv and the region: two civilians killed - prosecutor's office

On the evening of September 30, Kharkiv and the region were subjected to new attacks by Russian troops. Two men died as a result of drone strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Russian attack UAVs, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The building of an educational institution was damaged, and windows in residential and private houses were broken.

In addition, around 3:00 p.m. in the Kyiv district of the city, an enemy drone, presumably "Molniya", damaged the road surface.

The Russian army also used FPV drones in the Kupyansk district. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, a 64-year-old man died in the morning, and in the evening in Kupyansk, a 60-year-old local resident died.

Under the procedural guidance of the Novobavarska and Kyiv district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv, as well as the Kupyansk district prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a post.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy attacks on September 28, two people died, and two more were injured. Among them are a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Russian troops carried out artillery shelling of the village of Borshchova, and around 2:15 p.m. in the village of Slatyne, an attack drone, presumably "Molniya", hit a private yard and damaged a residential building. In addition, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the occupiers repeatedly attacked the settlement using a multiple launch rocket system, damaging another household.

