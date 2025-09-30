$41.320.16
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
04:26 PM • 15349 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32101 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 30646 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 41180 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 66627 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33194 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27261 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23992 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21693 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
Publications
Exclusives
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32101 views
Occupiers again struck Kharkiv and the region: two civilians killed - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with drones on September 30, killing two men. An educational institution, residential buildings, and road surface were damaged.

Occupiers again struck Kharkiv and the region: two civilians killed - prosecutor's office

On the evening of September 30, Kharkiv and the region were subjected to new attacks by Russian troops. Two men died as a result of drone strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Russian attack UAVs, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The building of an educational institution was damaged, and windows in residential and private houses were broken.

In addition, around 3:00 p.m. in the Kyiv district of the city, an enemy drone, presumably "Molniya", damaged the road surface.

The Russian army also used FPV drones in the Kupyansk district. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, a 64-year-old man died in the morning, and in the evening in Kupyansk, a 60-year-old local resident died.

Under the procedural guidance of the Novobavarska and Kyiv district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv, as well as the Kupyansk district prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said in a post.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy attacks on September 28, two people died, and two more were injured. Among them are a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl. 

Russian troops carried out artillery shelling of the village of Borshchova, and around 2:15 p.m. in the village of Slatyne, an attack drone, presumably "Molniya", hit a private yard and damaged a residential building. In addition, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the occupiers repeatedly attacked the settlement using a multiple launch rocket system, damaging another household.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kupyansk
Kharkiv