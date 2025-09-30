Not only Kharkiv: Russia attacked the center of Dnipro with drones

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center was hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

As Andriushchenko reported, the occupiers attacked Dnipro with reactive drones – the strike hit the central part of the city, where at this time there are many civilians, including young people and students.

Local media and Telegram channels also reported casualties as a result of the explosions. The sounds of emergency sirens were heard in the city - numerous fires broke out at the impact sites.

The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayor