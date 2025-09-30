The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayor

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv - the enemy has already launched four strikes on the city. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy began striking Kharkiv around 3:35 PM.

The occupiers are attacking the Kyiv district of the city. There are no reports of casualties at the moment. Explosions continue to be heard in the city.

