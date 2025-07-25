Occupation of ZNPP: Russians did not allow IAEA to the damaged training center

Specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not gain access to the training center at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – it was recently attacked by a drone, which damaged the roof. This is reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA press release.

Details

As noted by the agency, the IAEA team was not granted access to assess the damage to the training center, located outside the facility's perimeter, citing security concerns. It is also reported that the occupiers claimed a drone attack as early as July 13.

At the same time, the situation with external power supply at the ZNPP is extremely unstable: for almost three months, the plant has had access to only one power transmission line, whereas before the Russian invasion there were 10.

IAEA experts discussed with the Russian occupation command various options for replenishing the cooling pond at the plant after the Kakhovka HPP dam was blown up two years ago.

The agency also reported that three out of nine power units at Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants – Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine – have been shut down for scheduled preventive maintenance.

Recall

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) recorded hundreds of small arms shots late in the evening on July 12.