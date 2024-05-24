Occupants shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 376 times in 24 hours

During the day, the occupiers attacked 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 376 times. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 4 air strikes on Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Huliaipol.

130 unmanned enemy aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the terrorist country fired 23 times from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), hitting Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Hulyaypole.

The occupiers also fired 219 artillery shells at the territory of Huliaipol, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

As a result of the shelling, 22 reports of residential buildings being destroyed were received. Unfortunately, one man was killed during an enemy attack on the Polohivskyi district.

