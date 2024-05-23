Enemy strikes at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia: an elderly man is killed

A 74-year-old man was killed by enemy shelling in the village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region. The man was working in his yard when the Russians started shelling the village with artillery, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, UNN reports .

Russians attacked Mala Tokmachka with artillery. An elderly man was killed while working in his yard - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of the enemy shelling, a house and nearby buildings were destroyed by a blast wave and debris.

Over the past day, the occupation forces carried out 462 attacks on the territory of 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.