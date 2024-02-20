Occupants shell five settlements in Donetsk region, no casualties - police

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled five settlements in Donetsk region, no casualties were reported, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants attacked 5 settlements in Donetsk region. Police documented 5 hits on civilian objects. The Russian invaders attacked the village of Ostrye, the villages of Ivanopillya, Illinivka, Keramik, Mykolaivka," the police said in a statement on social media.

As noted, 16 civilian objects were damaged - 12 residential buildings, an outbuilding, tractors, and power grids.

"The occupation forces shelled Mykolayivka and Ivanopillia of the Kostyantynivka community with Smerch, damaging 11 houses. Illinivka also came under fire, where one private house was destroyed," the police said.

"There has been no information about the dead and wounded," law enforcement officials said.

