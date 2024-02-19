Russians attack Donetsk region 14 times in 24 hours: two wounded, destruction

Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region over the past day. The Russian army attacked 9 settlements in the region with aircraft, S-300 air defense systems and artillery. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Over the course of the day, Russia launched 14 attacks on civilians. The invaders fired from aircraft, S-300 air defense systems, artillery - the police said in a statement.

9 settlements came under enemy attack - the towns of Krasnohorivka, Selydove, Zhelanne, Ocheretyne, the villages of Malynivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Solovyovo, Shevchenko Persha.

23 civilian objects were damaged, including 18 residential buildings, two schools, and a sports and recreation center.

Reportedly, the enemy struck Solovyove in the Ocheretyne community with two rockets, damaging 8 private houses.

The occupants launched two S-300 missiles at Selidove. An apartment building and 7 private houses, a school, and a sports complex were destroyed.

Malynivka also came under fire from S-300 systems, and an educational institution was destroyed.

Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, wounding a 60-year-old woman. Another civilian was wounded in Ocheretyne - the police said in a statement.

