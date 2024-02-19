Burning plane crashed in Mariupol district, explosions heard in the city - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
According to an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, a burning plane crashed near a village in Mariupol district, and explosions were heard in the city.
In Mariupol district of Donetsk region, a burning airplane is reported to have crashed, and residents hear explosions in the city. This was reported on Monday by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram, UNN reports.
Mariupol. It's not just loud, it's fire! A burning airplane is reported to have crashed near Rybatske village. In addition, the city continues to hear explosions. What a beautiful Monday
