The Russian pilot directed the downed fighter jet not into the fields and forests, but into the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk region. The number of victims is currently unknown. UNN reports this with reference to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

A Russian fighter jet pilot dropped several guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian defense positions yesterday. And when he was already fried, thought only about himself, flying the damaged plane. That's why he sent the plane not to the fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk region - the statement said.

Residents of the village of Dyakove reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet killing civilians.

"It is reported that he fell on the street where 'Lyubov Mykolayivna lives'. The number of victims is not yet known," the statement said.

Addendum

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Shahed drones and one X-59 guided missile. A Su-34 fighter-bomber was also grounded in the eastern sector.