Occupants shell a police car in Kupyansk: a law enforcement officer is killed

Russians attacked a police car in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Police officer Oleksandr Popovych died from his injuries, and doctors are fighting for the life of another policeman. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on August 31, police captain Oleksandr Popovych, a senior inspector of company No. 2 of battalion No. 1 of the Special Police Regiment of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, died of severe shrapnel wounds in hospital.

“On August 31, at about 19:30, a Russian FPV drone attacked a police car with three police officers in it in Kupyansk. All of them sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Despite the efforts of doctors, Oleksandr's life was cut short,” the statement said.

