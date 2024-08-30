Young artist Nika Kozhushko dies as a result of shelling in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A talented young artist Nika Kozhushko was killed during the shelling of Kharkiv. An hour before her death, she sent her last drawing, as reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan.
Details
Nika Kozhushko was very young, sincere and gifted. An hour before she died, she sent me her new drawing. That is, her last drawing," Zhadan wrote
He emphasized that this loss is another tragic reminder of the cruelty of war, which takes lives and destroys the future of Ukraine.
The Russians continue to destroy our future. There is no explanation for this. There is no forgiveness either," Zhadan added.
