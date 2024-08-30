Young artist Nika Kozhushko dies as a result of shelling in Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 04:00 AM
March 1, 04:55 AM
March 1, 05:37 AM
08:56 AM
11:06 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
11:06 AM
08:56 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
Young artist Nika Kozhushko dies as a result of shelling in Kharkiv

Young artist Nika Kozhushko dies as a result of shelling in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37000 views

A talented young artist Nika Kozhushko was killed during the shelling of Kharkiv. An hour before her death, she sent her last drawing, as reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan.

Today, a young artist Nika Kozhushko was killed during the shelling of Kharkiv. This was reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan, UNN reports.

Details

Nika Kozhushko was very young, sincere and gifted. An hour before she died, she sent me her new drawing. That is, her last drawing," Zhadan wrote

He emphasized that this loss is another tragic reminder of the cruelty of war, which takes lives and destroys the future of Ukraine.

The Russians continue to destroy our future. There is no explanation for this. There is no forgiveness either," Zhadan added.

The President's Office showed the consequences of Russia's strike on Kharkiv30.08.24, 16:16 • 16628 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCulture

