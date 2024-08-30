Young artist Nika Kozhushko dies as a result of shelling in Kharkiv

Today, a young artist Nika Kozhushko was killed during the shelling of Kharkiv. This was reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan, UNN reports.

Details

Nika Kozhushko was very young, sincere and gifted. An hour before she died, she sent me her new drawing. That is, her last drawing," Zhadan wrote

He emphasized that this loss is another tragic reminder of the cruelty of war, which takes lives and destroys the future of Ukraine.

The Russians continue to destroy our future. There is no explanation for this. There is no forgiveness either," Zhadan added.

