Occupants planted their flag on the boiler house in Velyka Novosilka, not in the center of the village - JFO “Khortytsia”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94142 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101009 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108964 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103971 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136088 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103798 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Occupants planted their flag on the boiler house in Velyka Novosilka, not in the center of the village - JFO “Khortytsia”

Occupants planted their flag on the boiler house in Velyka Novosilka, not in the center of the village - JFO “Khortytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34935 views

Russian troops were spotted in Velyka Novosilka, where they planted a flag on the boiler house behind the Kolos stadium. The enemy is successful on the eastern outskirts and part of the central streets of the settlement.

Russian troops have been spotted in Velyka Novosilka since yesterday evening. They planted their flag at the boiler house behind the Kolos stadium, and not in the center of the village, as previously reported. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

The Russians have been there since yesterday, but it's not exactly the center. They put a flag, if you look at the map, they put a flag on the boiler room behind the Kolos stadium. The situation is under constant supervision. Everything is being done to level the situation 

- Tregubov said.

Addendum

The other day, DeepState reported that the enemy was recorded in the center of Velyka Novosilka.

"The enemy is starting to publish footage from Velyka Novosilka, simultaneously manipulating that they have allegedly taken control of the entire village, which is not true at the moment. The enemy has been successful in advancing on the eastern outskirts, and has also occupied a small part of the central streets of the settlement, where they filmed their rag videos. They are also trying to put pressure from the south and from Vremivka, using a huge amount of resources, including infantry and equipment," the service reported.

Recall

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1720 terrorists. Also, 9 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 40 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

