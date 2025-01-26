Occupants planted their flag on the boiler house in Velyka Novosilka, not in the center of the village - JFO “Khortytsia”

Russian troops have been spotted in Velyka Novosilka since yesterday evening. They planted their flag at the boiler house behind the Kolos stadium, and not in the center of the village, as previously reported. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

The Russians have been there since yesterday, but it's not exactly the center. They put a flag, if you look at the map, they put a flag on the boiler room behind the Kolos stadium. The situation is under constant supervision. Everything is being done to level the situation - Tregubov said.

Addendum

The other day, DeepState reported that the enemy was recorded in the center of Velyka Novosilka.

"The enemy is starting to publish footage from Velyka Novosilka, simultaneously manipulating that they have allegedly taken control of the entire village, which is not true at the moment. The enemy has been successful in advancing on the eastern outskirts, and has also occupied a small part of the central streets of the settlement, where they filmed their rag videos. They are also trying to put pressure from the south and from Vremivka, using a huge amount of resources, including infantry and equipment," the service reported.

Recall

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1720 terrorists. Also, 9 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 40 enemy UAVs were destroyed.