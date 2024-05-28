Occupants increased the intensity of attacks along almost the entire frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 108

In the evening, Russian occupation forces increased the intensity of attacks along almost the entire front line. The number of combat engagements increased to 108. At present, fighting is still ongoing in 18 areas, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and giving a decisive rebuff to the invaders - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked our positions six times since the beginning of the day. Two enemy assault operations are ongoing in the area of Vovchansk. The aggressor does not stop using guided aerial bombs, enemy aircraft make deadly launches from the territory of the Russian Federation without entering Ukrainian airspace. Four more KABs were launched at Vovchansk and three at Buhaivka from the direction of Shebekino. Mala Danylivka was hit twice by KABs from the direction of Bilhorod.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times. 17 of them were unsuccessful for the enemy, two attacks are still ongoing near Petropavlivka and Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy's losses since the beginning of the day in this area amount to: 35 people, one artillery system was destroyed, one tank, enemy vehicles and an artillery system were damaged.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled all 16 attacks by Russian occupants. No positions were lost.

In the Northern sector, the enemy is active in the area of Bilohorivka. The number of combat engagements here has increased to eight. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 7 enemy attacks so far, and one more is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position six times since the beginning of the day. All the enemy's attempts to advance were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Terrorists dropped one unmanned aerial vehicle in Druzhkivka.

10 out of 25 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian invaders are attacking near Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector since the beginning of the day. Eight were repelled, one is still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders keep trying to push our units in the area of Staromayorske. Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers, and one is still ongoing. The defense forces are in control of the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has been stubbornly trying to push our units out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. A total of 10 combat engagements were registered there. Another battle continues in the area of Oleshkivski Pisky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.