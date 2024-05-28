Occupants increased the intensity of attacks along almost the entire frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 108

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8801 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85977 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241181 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172309 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Popular news
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111756 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 43899 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 62754 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107674 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 65078 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241181 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220541 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 207002 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 233014 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220105 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 8801 views
05:32 PM • 16001 views
04:47 PM • 22726 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107674 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111756 views
Actual
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53170 views

Russian troops intensified shelling along the entire frontline, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 108, and fighting is currently ongoing in 18 areas.

In the evening, Russian occupation forces increased the intensity of attacks along almost the entire front line. The number of combat engagements increased to 108. At present, fighting is still ongoing in 18 areas, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and giving a decisive rebuff to the invaders 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked our positions six times since the beginning of the day. Two enemy assault operations are ongoing in the area of Vovchansk. The aggressor does not stop using guided aerial bombs, enemy aircraft make deadly launches from the territory of the Russian Federation without entering Ukrainian airspace. Four more KABs were launched at Vovchansk and three at Buhaivka from the direction of Shebekino. Mala Danylivka was hit twice by KABs from the direction of Bilhorod.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times. 17 of them were unsuccessful for the enemy, two attacks are still ongoing near Petropavlivka and Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy's losses since the beginning of the day in this area amount to: 35 people, one artillery system was destroyed, one tank, enemy vehicles and an artillery system were damaged.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled all 16 attacks by Russian occupants. No positions were lost.

In the Northern sector, the enemy is active in the area of Bilohorivka. The number of combat engagements here has increased to eight. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 7 enemy attacks so far, and one more is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position six times since the beginning of the day. All the enemy's attempts to advance were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Terrorists dropped one unmanned aerial vehicle in Druzhkivka.

10 out of 25 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian invaders are attacking near Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector since the beginning of the day. Eight were repelled, one is still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders keep trying to push our units in the area of Staromayorske. Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers, and one is still ongoing. The defense forces are in control of the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has been stubbornly trying to push our units out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. A total of 10 combat engagements were registered there. Another battle continues in the area of Oleshkivski Pisky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

