The occupation authorities in the occupied territories continue to involve children in propaganda activities aimed at supporting the enemy troops. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to propaganda media, youth organizations controlled by the aggressor have already begun preparations for such actions.

Children are forced to create letters and drawings for the military involved in hostilities against Ukraine. Growing up in an information-isolated environment, they do not realize the true meaning of these activities. The occupation administration deliberately forms a distorted view of reality among the younger generation.

Such actions are a gross violation of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibits the involvement of minors in armed conflict. This is yet another proof that the presence of russian forces on Ukrainian territories poses not only an immediate threat, but also destroys the future of Ukrainian children by imposing distorted values on them.

