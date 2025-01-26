Occupants dropped six bombs on a hospital in Kherson region, several doctors were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants dropped six guided aerial bombs on a healthcare facility in Beryslav, Kherson region. The hospital staff managed to evacuate to a shelter, and several doctors were injured.
The Russian army dropped six guided bombs on a health care facility in Kherson region, UNN reports , citing the Kherson RMA.
Details
On January 25, Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, from the air.
"The occupiers dropped six guided aerial bombs on the health care facility. [The hospital staff managed to take cover. Preliminary, several doctors were injured," the statement said.
In addition, RMA showed the consequences of "arrivals".
In Kherson region Russians hit a minibus with a drone: one injured20.01.25, 11:07 • 25593 views