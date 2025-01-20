In Kherson region Russians hit a minibus with a drone: one injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked three settlements in the morning, including a drone attack on a minibus, and there are reports of casualties, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked a taxi in Tekstylne with a drone. So far, one victim is known. The 56-year-old man has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to his face and neck. The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the RMA reported.

Earlier, the RMA reported that Russians had attacked Mylove in the morning. Several private houses and the Point of Unbreakability were damaged by the "arrivals". There were no casualties.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russians also shelled Stepanivka from in the morning. As a result of the "arrival" in the yard, the roof and facade of the house were smashed, and the windows were broken. "The 39-year-old woman who came under enemy fire was taken to the hospital by an ambulance," noted Prokudin.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, 32 settlements in the region, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 11 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured," the RMA head said.