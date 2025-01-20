In Kherson region Russians hit a minibus with a drone: one injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102900 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110895 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113474 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138147 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117031 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122895 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118044 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54772 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58476 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135483 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138147 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158853 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38084 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58476 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122895 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141220 views
Actual
In Kherson region Russians hit a minibus with a drone: one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25594 views

The occupants struck at Tekstylne, Mylove and Stepanivka in Kherson region. The attacks damaged houses and injured two civilians.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked three settlements in the morning, including a drone attack on a minibus, and there are reports of casualties, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked a taxi in Tekstylne with a drone. So far, one victim is known. The 56-year-old man has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to his face and neck. The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the RMA reported.

Earlier, the RMA reported that Russians had attacked Mylove in the morning. Several private houses and the Point of Unbreakability were damaged by the "arrivals". There were no casualties.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russians also shelled Stepanivka from in the morning. As a result of the "arrival" in the yard, the roof and facade of the house were smashed, and the windows were broken. "The 39-year-old woman who came under enemy fire was taken to the hospital by an ambulance," noted Prokudin.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, 32 settlements in the region, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 11 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1  person was killed and 2  were injured," the RMA head said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

