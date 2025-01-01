Occupants deprive Ukrainians without Russian passports of access to vital medicines

On January 1, Russians in the temporarily occupied territories deprived those who refused to give up their Russian passports of their rights. UNN reports this with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

Without a Russian passport, citizens in the TOT will not be able to receive any assistance.

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories can no longer receive preferential medicines, among other things:

- People with cardiovascular diseases;

- Asthmatics;

- Diabetics;

In addition, the purchase of medicines is now available only at your own expense, however:

- It is almost impossible to get the necessary medicines.

- If they do succeed, the prices will be 2-3 times higher than the market price.

The Russians not only deprive people of the right to assistance, but also create an artificial shortage to force people to accept an enemy passport.

Recall

More than half of the boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region are out of order due to the incompetence of the collaborators. Mariupol suffered the most, where most districts were left without heat on New Year's Eve.