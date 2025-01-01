ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Occupants deprive Ukrainians without Russian passports of access to vital medicines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29332 views

Since January 1, Ukrainians without a Russian passport have not been able to receive preferential medicines and assistance on the TOT. Medicines are available only at their own expense, but they are difficult to find and the prices are 2-3 times higher than market prices.

On January 1, Russians in the temporarily occupied territories deprived those who refused to give up their Russian passports of their rights. UNN reports this with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

Without a Russian passport, citizens in the TOT will not be able to receive any assistance.

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories can no longer receive preferential medicines, among other things:

- People with cardiovascular diseases;

- Asthmatics;

- Diabetics;

In addition, the purchase of medicines is now available only at your own expense, however:

- It is almost impossible to get the necessary medicines.

- If they do succeed, the prices will be 2-3 times higher than the market price.

The Russians not only deprive people of the right to assistance, but also create an artificial shortage to force people to accept an enemy passport.

Recall

More than half of the boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region are out of order due to the incompetence of the collaborators. Mariupol suffered the most, where most districts were left without heat on New Year's Eve.

Alina Volianska

WarHealth
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

