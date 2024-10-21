Occupants' bases are de-energized as a result of sabotage near Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
In Urzuf, Mariupol district, guerrillas burned a transformer that supplied electricity to the occupiers' bases, communications and electronic warfare. Earlier, the Resistance also destroyed a transformer on a railroad line in Mariupol.
In the village of Urzuf, Mariupol district, Donetsk region, guerrillas committed a sabotage - they burned a transformer that supplied electricity to the Russian occupiers' bases, communications and electronic warfare equipment. This is reported on the guerrillas' page, UNN reports.
“Today in the village of Urzuf, Mariupol Resistance burned a transformer that supplied electricity to the occupiers' bases, communications and radio-electronic equipment,” the Resistance said in a statement.
Earlier, the Resistance burned a transformer on a railway line in Mariupol. It is actively used by the Russian military to transport equipment.
