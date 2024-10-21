He was involved in the attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk: DIU announces elimination of enemy air squadron's chief of staff in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The body of Dmitry Golenkov, chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron, was found in the Bryansk region. He was involved in missile attacks on a shopping center in Kremenchuk and a residential building in Dnipro.
The body of Russian war criminal Dmitry Golenkov, the chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron involved in the attacks on Dnipro and Kremenchuk that killed 68 people, was found near Bryansk in Russia . This was reported on Monday by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported.
Details
On the morning of October 20, the body of Dmitry Golenkov, a pilot of the 52nd heavy bomber regiment of the Russian Air Force (military unit 33310), based at the Shaykovka airfield and armed with Tu-22M3 bombers, was reportedly found in the apple orchard of Suponevo village.
According to the GUR, the war criminal served as chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, Golenkov:
- was involved in missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, including the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. At the time of the attack on June 27, 2022, about 1000 people were in the shopping center. As a result of the war crime, 22 people were killed and dozens were injured.
- is responsible for a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, which killed 46 Ukrainian civilians, including 6 children.
The body of Dmitry Golenkov was found with multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer, the GUR noted.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also reminded that "every war crime will be punished with justice".
Russian Colonel Involved in Training of “Shahed” Operators Is Killed in Moscow Region of Russia28.09.24, 14:12 • 50995 views