Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian Colonel Involved in Training of “Shahed” Operators Is Killed in Moscow Region of Russia

Russian Colonel Involved in Training of “Shahed” Operators Is Killed in Moscow Region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50890 views

Colonel Alexei Kolomeitsev, head of the center of unmanned aerial vehicles, was killed in Moscow region. The operation was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

On the night of September 27, Colonel Alexei Vladimirovich Kolomeitsev of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Moscow region. Kolomeytsev's liquidation was the result of a special operation by the local movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sources in Ukrainian military intelligence told UNN

Details 

Kolomeytsev was reportedly the head of the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Russian Defense Ministry. The colonel was involved in the training of Russian specialists in the use of UAVs, including operators and maintenance personnel of Shahed-type kamikaze strike drones.

"The resistance movement is scaling up, expanding its activities throughout Russia and beyond, as we warned earlier. Every Russian war criminal, every person involved in the aggression against Ukraine is our target, regardless of their position, age, gender or location.

We will destroy everyone who has the blood of Ukrainians on their hands until the Russian regime stops the war and is held accountable for all its crimes," the source told UNN.

During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer25.09.24, 15:50 • 13390 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine

