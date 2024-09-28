Russian Colonel Involved in Training of “Shahed” Operators Is Killed in Moscow Region of Russia

On the night of September 27, Colonel Alexei Vladimirovich Kolomeitsev of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Moscow region. Kolomeytsev's liquidation was the result of a special operation by the local movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sources in Ukrainian military intelligence told UNN.

Details

Kolomeytsev was reportedly the head of the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Russian Defense Ministry. The colonel was involved in the training of Russian specialists in the use of UAVs, including operators and maintenance personnel of Shahed-type kamikaze strike drones.

"The resistance movement is scaling up, expanding its activities throughout Russia and beyond, as we warned earlier. Every Russian war criminal, every person involved in the aggression against Ukraine is our target, regardless of their position, age, gender or location.

We will destroy everyone who has the blood of Ukrainians on their hands until the Russian regime stops the war and is held accountable for all its crimes," the source told UNN.

During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer