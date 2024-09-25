During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

The GUR soldiers completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant after a week-long battle. As a result of the operation, about 20 occupants were captured and several dozen more were killed.

As a result of a successful operation, DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant and captured about two dozen occupants, an officer of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign Viking said on Wednesday during a national telethon, UNN reports citing the DIU. 

"The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy himself put up considerable resistance at the plant, but in the end we completed the task," the scout said.

 He confirmed that as a result of the operation, the DIU special forces managed to capture the Russian occupiers.

At the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, up to two dozen enemy soldiers were captured and several dozen were killed. Also, four occupants tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the perimeter of the plant

- Viking said.

Earlier UNN reported that the GUR units had completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise. The facility was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings were cleared,

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising