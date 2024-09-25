During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer

As a result of a successful operation, DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant and captured about two dozen occupants, an officer of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign Viking said on Wednesday during a national telethon, UNN reports citing the DIU.

"The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy himself put up considerable resistance at the plant, but in the end we completed the task," the scout said.

He confirmed that as a result of the operation, the DIU special forces managed to capture the Russian occupiers.

At the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, up to two dozen enemy soldiers were captured and several dozen were killed. Also, four occupants tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the perimeter of the plant - Viking said.

Earlier UNN reported that the GUR units had completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise. The facility was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings were cleared,