Occupants attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 146 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 146 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Northern border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community: 16 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of the settlement of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community: 33 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Lohy, Liskivshchyna and Leonivka.

Snovska community: 42 explosions (probably from cannon artillery, 120-mm mortars and MLRS) in the direction of Kliusy, Yeline and Khrinivka.

Horodnya community: 55 explosions (arrivals, possibly of cannon and rocket artillery, mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of the settlements of Gasychivka, Senkivka and Polissia.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

