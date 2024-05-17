Air defense shoots down all 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones

Air defense destroyed all 20 enemy "shaheds" in the airspace of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported by the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 17, 2024, russian troops attacked Ukraine using 20 Shahed-131/136 strike drones. The launches were carried out from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of Russia.

To repel the air attack, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were deployed.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units, all 20 enemy "shaheds" were successfully destroyed in the airspace of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

