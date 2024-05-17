ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Air defense shoots down all 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones

Air defense shoots down all 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones

Kyiv

All 20 enemy "shaheds" were destroyed in the airspace of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions by Ukrainian air defense forces.

Air defense destroyed all 20 enemy "shaheds" in the airspace of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported by the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 17, 2024, russian troops attacked Ukraine using 20 Shahed-131/136 strike drones. The launches were carried out from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of Russia.

To repel the air attack, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were deployed.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units, all 20 enemy "shaheds" were successfully destroyed in the airspace of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

russia is suffering losses: 1410 soldiers killed in 24 hours17.05.24, 07:49 • 23193 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

