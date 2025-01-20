Occupants attacked law enforcement vehicles with “Lightning” in Kharkiv region: police show the consequences

Two police officers were injured in a Molniya drone attack in the village of Osynovo, Kupyansk community, and are receiving medical assistance. Kharkiv region police showed the consequences of the attack, UNN reports.

On January 20, law enforcement officers in a Renault Duster were patrolling the territory of Kupiansk district. At 14:00, on the outskirts of Kupyansk, an enemy Molniya UAV hit the police vehicle. The police officers were injured. The scene is being examined, and fragments of ammunition are being seized - the statement said.

It is noted that the police officers are being provided with medical care, and investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes).

