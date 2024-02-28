Occupants attack Kurakhove: fire station damaged

On February 28, Russian troops shelled Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, damaging a local rescue unit. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Today, Russia shelled the town of Kurakhove in Pokrovsk district, hitting residential buildings. As a result of the enemy strike, the building of the fire station was damaged by an explosive wave, - the statement said.

Details

Law enforcement officials add that, fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.

Recall

At night, the Russians launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk, destroying a university, a school, 10 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, a post office, 2 administrative buildings and a house of culture.

