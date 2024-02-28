Occupants attack Kurakhove: fire station damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, damaging the building of the local fire station with a blast wave, none of the rescuers were injured.
On February 28, Russian troops shelled Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, damaging a local rescue unit. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Today, Russia shelled the town of Kurakhove in Pokrovsk district, hitting residential buildings. As a result of the enemy strike, the building of the fire station was damaged by an explosive wave,
Details
Law enforcement officials add that, fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.
Recall
At night, the Russians launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk, destroying a university, a school, 10 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, a post office, 2 administrative buildings and a house of culture.
