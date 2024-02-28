Russian army kills another resident of Donetsk region and wounds five overnight

On February 27, one civilian was killed and five local residents were wounded in Donetsk region by Russian occupants' strikes, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

On February 27, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Hirnyk. 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on social media.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1873 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4628 others have been wounded. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

