Russian army kills another resident of Donetsk region and wounds five overnight

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93197 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 329158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270642 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203069 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238316 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253242 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159345 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372511 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82987 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 156098 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 329158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270642 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27447 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38233 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34350 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95667 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102349 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian army kills another resident of Donetsk region and wounds five overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26248 views

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, on February 27, Russian occupants killed 1 resident of Donetsk region in Hirnyk and wounded 5 others in the region.

Russian army kills another resident of Donetsk region and wounds five overnight

On February 27, one civilian was killed and five local residents were wounded in Donetsk region by Russian occupants' strikes, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

On February 27, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Hirnyk. 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day

- Filashkin wrote on social media.

Addendum [1

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1873 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4628 others have been wounded.  The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In Kherson Russians hit a cargo ship, one dead and two wounded in the region28.02.24, 08:19 • 28466 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Volnovakha
Mariupol
Donetsk
