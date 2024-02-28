In Kherson Russians hit a cargo ship, one dead and two wounded in the region

Russian troops shelled 21 settlements and Kherson yesterday in Kherson region , including with multiple rocket launchers, hitting residential buildings, a cargo ship and killing one person, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy fired at Chervonyi Mayak, Osokorivka, Lvov, Dudchany, Beryslav, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Tyahyntsi, Yantarne, Poniativka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Veletynske, Stanislav, Romashkove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka and the city of Kherson over the past day.

the Russian military reportedly targeted residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 12 multi-storey buildings and 15 private houses.

"In Kherson, a cargo ship was hit, cars were also damaged," Prokudin said.

A farm and a grain elevator were damaged as a result of shelling in the settlements, he said.

The enemy also shelled Kherson region from the air again. A guided missile was launched near the village of Zelenivka, Prokudin said.

"One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression," he said.

