Nvidia prepares up to eight Arm-based laptops, challenging Intel Inside - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Nvidia plans to release up to eight Arm-based laptops, including gaming models, which will be a competitor to Intel and AMD. Lenovo has already indicated the existence of a "Legion 7 15N1X11" gaming laptop with an Nvidia N1X processor.

Nvidia prepares up to eight Arm-based laptops, challenging Intel Inside - Media

Nvidia is set to challenge Intel Inside by releasing up to eight Arm-based laptops, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

Intel and AMD have shared the Windows laptop market for years, but it seems that x86-based players are dwindling. Now, Arm chips are not only used in Apple MacBooks and MediaTek-based Chromebooks. Competent Qualcomm Snapdragon-based laptops running Windows have finally emerged, and this spring, Nvidia will finally start releasing consumer Windows laptops with Arm chips.

They will not have an Nvidia graphics chip alongside an Intel processor, but an Nvidia N1 system-on-a-chip - and, as leaked information from Lenovo revealed, the company has released six laptops based on the upcoming N1 and N1X processors, including a 15-inch gaming laptop, the publication writes.

Dataminer Huang514613 posted the product names on X, which also include 14- and 16-inch Ideapad Slim 5 models, two variants of the 15-inch Yoga Pro 7, and a Yoga 9 convertible laptop.

"There's no need to take Huang's word for it: the Legion Space software update page still lists the existence of the 'Legion 7 15N1X11' gaming laptop, where 'N1X' refers to Nvidia's gaming processor," the publication writes.

As the publication writes, there is a publicly available web portal "where Lenovo has posted links to password-protected Nvidia N1x Portal Prod and Nvidia N1x Portal Test sites."

Lenovo, it is noted, may be the world's largest laptop manufacturer, but it is not the only company preparing such devices. Dell also planned to release an Alienware gaming laptop by early 2026, and may have been preparing a Dell Premium (now XPS) laptop with an Nvidia N1X graphics card.

Nvidia to release Vera Rubin AI computing platform ahead of schedule06.01.26, 11:21 • 2951 view

Julia Shramko

