Nvidia, Google and Disney are creating a new engine that will provide more realistic robot movements
Kyiv • UNN
Nvidia, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research are jointly developing the Newton physics engine for robots. It will provide more realistic movements and interaction of robots with the environment.
Nvidia, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research are developing a physical engine for robots that will provide more realistic movements. UNN reports with reference to Tech Radar.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a new collaboration between the company, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research to bring "Star Wars"-based artificial intelligence robots to life.
Newton will improve the mobility and realism of robots
In the future, Disney plans to use Newton - a physical device developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Google DeepMind, which will be able to improve the mobility and accuracy of robots in real conditions.
Newton is designed to help developers simulate the interaction of robots with the natural world, which is a difficult task for robotics developers. This will help machines become more "expressive" and "learn to cope with complex tasks with greater precision".
As indicated, Newton will be released as open source later in 2025.
Nvidia's chief demonstrated the company's new developments
Yesterday, Jensen Huang took the stage at the Nvidia GTC 2025 conference and introduced Blue, a "Star Wars"-inspired research robot capable of incredible movements.
The Italian edition released the world's first issue entirely created by AI19.03.25, 02:44 • 13988 views
During the presentation, Huang spoke with a Newton-powered robot, asking it questions like "Are you smart?", to which the robot responded with a nod. In addition, the CEO asked him to step aside, and the robot complied, demonstrating his physics-based responsiveness.
Nvidia's press release states: "Newton is open source and empowers the entire robotics community. It allows roboticists to freely use and distribute the framework and contribute to its development through advanced research".
The company also introduced the Groot N1 AI model for humanoid robots, which allows machines to better perceive and reason about their environment.
Nvidia also updated its roadmap for its next-generation AI chips, including Blackwell Ultra and Rubin, through 2027.
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips27.02.25, 08:48 • 29402 views