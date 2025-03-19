The Italian edition released the world's first issue entirely created by AI
Kyiv • UNN
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio has created the world's first issue entirely prepared by artificial intelligence. The four-page publication is available in newsstands and online.
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio reported on the creation of the world's first issue entirely prepared by artificial intelligence (AI). This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the four-page Il Foglio AI was printed in a slim, wide-format edition of the newspaper available in newsstands and online from Tuesday.
According to the editor of the publication, Claudio Cerasa, the Il Foglio initiative, a conservative liberal daily newspaper, is part of a month-long journalistic experiment aimed at showing the impact of artificial intelligence technology "on our way of working and our days".
This will be the world's first daily newspaper in newsstands created entirely with artificial intelligence. (AI is responsible) for everything. For writing, headlines, quotes, summaries. And sometimes even for irony
He added that the role of journalists will be limited to "asking questions for AI and reading answers".
"The articles were structured, clear, without obvious grammatical errors. However, none of the articles published on the news pages directly quote any people," the authors of the material summarize.
Reminder
From September 1, Beijing schools will introduce a minimum of 8 hours of artificial intelligence classes per year for primary and secondary school students. Courses can be either separate or integrated into existing subjects.
Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval 24.02.25, 10:17 • 31314 views