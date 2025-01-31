There are already three injured in Odesa: the consequences of a rocket attack on the city center

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Odesa has increased. Currently, three people are known to be wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

On Friday, at 10:11 p.m., Oleg Kyper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on his Telegram channel about the new number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on the city.

Three people have been injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Odesa. A boy born in 2006 sustained a head wound. He was also hospitalized - Oleg Kiper said in his post.

He added that as a result of the explosions, a number of historical monuments, including the literary, historical, local history, archaeological, and Western and Eastern art museums, as well as the Philharmonic, had their windows smashed and facades damaged.

All relevant services continue to work on the aftermath.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the historic center of Odesa , two people were injured and are being taken to hospitals. A building in the UNESCO protected zone and the Bristol Hotel were damaged.

