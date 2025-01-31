There are already three injured in Odesa: the consequences of a rocket attack on the city center

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

There are already three injured in Odesa: the consequences of a rocket attack on the city center

There are already three injured in Odesa: the consequences of a rocket attack on the city center

Kyiv  •  UNN

An enemy missile strike on the center of Odesa injured three people, including a boy born in 2006. Historical monuments, museums and the Philharmonic were damaged, with windows smashed and facades damaged.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Odesa has increased. Currently, three people are known to be wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

On Friday, at 10:11 p.m., Oleg Kyper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on his Telegram channel about the new number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on the city.

Three people have been injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Odesa. A boy born in 2006 sustained a head wound. He was also hospitalized 

- Oleg Kiper said in his post.

He added that as a result of the explosions, a number of historical monuments, including the literary, historical, local history, archaeological, and Western and Eastern art museums, as well as the Philharmonic, had their windows smashed and facades damaged.

All relevant services continue to work on the aftermath.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the historic center of Odesa , two people were injured and are being taken to hospitals. A building in the UNESCO protected zone and the Bristol Hotel were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarUNN-Odesa
unescoUNESCO
odesaOdesa

