How the Bristol Hotel was damaged during the strike on Odesa: photos have appeared

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, showed the results of the Russian attack on the center of Odesa and specified that two women were injured during the attack, UNN reports.

"Two women were injured in the center of Odesa as a result of an enemy attack. Both are hospitalized in moderate condition," said Kiper.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the site.

Missile strike on Odesa: much destruction in the UNESCO protected area, some wounded

Previously

A Russian attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in central Odesa. Prior to the incident, high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea and explosions were heard in the city.