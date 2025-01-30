Number of victims of enemy attack in Sumy increased to 8 - OGP
Kyiv • UNN
An air strike on a high-rise building in Sumy killed 8 people. An 8-year-old girl was among the 12 wounded, and 9 apartments and 12 balconies were destroyed.
As a result of the hostile attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 8, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, UNN reports.
The death toll from a nighttime air strike on a high-rise building in Sumy has risen to 8. 12 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, the mother of the wounded girl, were pulled from the rubble,
On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-storey residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.