Number of victims of enemy attack in Sumy increased to 8 - OGP

As a result of the hostile attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 8, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, UNN reports.

The death toll from a nighttime air strike on a high-rise building in Sumy has risen to 8. 12 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, the mother of the wounded girl, were pulled from the rubble, - the prosecutor's office said.

On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-storey residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.