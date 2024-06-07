NSDC should study the activities of companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko for cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises - MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111731 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43755 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62614 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107653 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220096 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8351 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107653 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111731 views
NSDC should study the activities of companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko for cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises - MP

The NSDC should study the activities of companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko for cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises, the MP believes.

The staff of the National Security and Defense Council should study the activities of companies controlled by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko and, if the facts of cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises are confirmed, prepare for consideration the issue of imposing sanctions restrictions on specific legal entities and individuals. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment by UNN MP Mikhail Tsymbalyuk.

"This issue, of course, is for law enforcement agencies, for the NSDC apparatus. I think they are monitoring such information (cooperation of companies with sub–sanctioned enterprises - ed.), and if it becomes public, it will accelerate their activities… In fact, we have been in a state of large–scale war for more than two years, but everything has been intertwined for 30 years, since the days of the Soviet Union, and the Russian Federation deliberately did this so that the economy of Ukraine, any sphere, was dependent on Russia, on third parties associated with the Russian Federation. This is an unacceptable thing, because in this way all those who cooperate with such sanctioned persons, they actually finance the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We need to react very harshly to this," Tsymbalyuk said.

The deputy added that after receiving documents on cooperation between companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko with sub-sanctioned enterprises, he is ready to personally contact the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council regarding the conduct of an appropriate audit. After that, according to him, the issue of imposing sanctions restrictions on specific legal entities and individuals may be considered.

"If the National Security Committee receives such information, they, of course, should react and send it according to their affiliation with law enforcement agencies. The SBU in this case and the National Security Council," Tsymbalyuk added.

In general, according to UNN, there is an extensive network of companies with Russian roots in Ukraine. At first glance, inconspicuous companies that are part of or doing business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko work in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided to launch a large-scale war.

UNN also found out that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko collaborated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under the Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, the companies included in the GNT Group structure actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

