NSDC should study the activities of companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko for cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises - MP

The staff of the National Security and Defense Council should study the activities of companies controlled by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko and, if the facts of cooperation with sub-sanctioned enterprises are confirmed, prepare for consideration the issue of imposing sanctions restrictions on specific legal entities and individuals. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment by UNN MP Mikhail Tsymbalyuk.

"This issue, of course, is for law enforcement agencies, for the NSDC apparatus. I think they are monitoring such information (cooperation of companies with sub–sanctioned enterprises - ed.), and if it becomes public, it will accelerate their activities… In fact, we have been in a state of large–scale war for more than two years, but everything has been intertwined for 30 years, since the days of the Soviet Union, and the Russian Federation deliberately did this so that the economy of Ukraine, any sphere, was dependent on Russia, on third parties associated with the Russian Federation. This is an unacceptable thing, because in this way all those who cooperate with such sanctioned persons, they actually finance the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We need to react very harshly to this," Tsymbalyuk said.

The deputy added that after receiving documents on cooperation between companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko with sub-sanctioned enterprises, he is ready to personally contact the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council regarding the conduct of an appropriate audit. After that, according to him, the issue of imposing sanctions restrictions on specific legal entities and individuals may be considered.

"If the National Security Committee receives such information, they, of course, should react and send it according to their affiliation with law enforcement agencies. The SBU in this case and the National Security Council," Tsymbalyuk added.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, there is an extensive network of companies with Russian roots in Ukraine. At first glance, inconspicuous companies that are part of or doing business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko work in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided to launch a large-scale war.

UNN also found out that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko collaborated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under the Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, the companies included in the GNT Group structure actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.