NSDC on foreign media statements on the date of negotiations: not true

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66913 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89311 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106248 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133604 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101918 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117216 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51627 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111752 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165701 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155544 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18717 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117216 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139684 views
NSDC on foreign media statements on the date of negotiations: not true

NSDC on foreign media statements on the date of negotiations: not true

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29242 views

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Department denied foreign media reports about possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Heavy fighting continues at the front, with Russians conducting offensive operations in the East.

Currently, the information that appears in the media of different countries regarding the date of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia does not correspond to reality at all. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

There will be a whole galaxy of media publications with dates for the end of the war, months when "negotiations will begin," and so on. This is a hype topic, and foreign media can understand it, but it is important for our public and media to be more reasonable about it. At the moment, the information that appears in the media of different countries is not true at all,

- Kovalenko wrote.

He emphasized that it is also important to remember that heavy fighting on the frontline continues, an intense war is going on, a very difficult one, and the Russians are conducting offensive operations in the East and putting pressure on Kursk region.

All of this requires the Defense Forces to be strong, and the entire national security sector to focus exclusively on the defense of the state,

- Kovalenko noted.

Context

Turkey's pro-government Hürriyet statedthat the talks are expected to begin in April-May. Allegedly, a ceasefire will be declared first. Then peace talks will begin. It was argued that Turkey could take on a mission in the process of setting the peace table, and President Erdogan could play a mediating role.

On January 26, The Independent statedthat US President Trump allegedly aims to end the war by spring.

Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision25.01.25, 15:40 • 100814 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat starting any negotiations without Ukraine would be a loss.

During a conversation with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali , Zelenskyy emphasizedthat US President-elect Donald Trump supports a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but that Putin does not want this.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

