NSDC on foreign media statements on the date of negotiations: not true

Currently, the information that appears in the media of different countries regarding the date of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia does not correspond to reality at all. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

There will be a whole galaxy of media publications with dates for the end of the war, months when "negotiations will begin," and so on. This is a hype topic, and foreign media can understand it, but it is important for our public and media to be more reasonable about it. At the moment, the information that appears in the media of different countries is not true at all, - Kovalenko wrote.

He emphasized that it is also important to remember that heavy fighting on the frontline continues, an intense war is going on, a very difficult one, and the Russians are conducting offensive operations in the East and putting pressure on Kursk region.

All of this requires the Defense Forces to be strong, and the entire national security sector to focus exclusively on the defense of the state, - Kovalenko noted.

Context

Turkey's pro-government Hürriyet statedthat the talks are expected to begin in April-May. Allegedly, a ceasefire will be declared first. Then peace talks will begin. It was argued that Turkey could take on a mission in the process of setting the peace table, and President Erdogan could play a mediating role.



On January 26, The Independent statedthat US President Trump allegedly aims to end the war by spring.



Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat starting any negotiations without Ukraine would be a loss.

During a conversation with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali , Zelenskyy emphasizedthat US President-elect Donald Trump supports a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but that Putin does not want this.