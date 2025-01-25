Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision

During a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to ban Ukrainian officials from negotiating with Russia in times of war, UNN reports.

Why did I sign this [NSDC] decree? Because Putin began very quickly to build a large number of different channels, together with the separatists and together with representatives of other states, to influence Ukraine, our independence, and me directly. - Zelensky said .

The President emphasized that the decision to sign the NSDC allowed to promptly stop attempts of interference and manipulation that were carried out through political, public and international channels.

I just realized that we and our respective authorities cannot control it. That's all. So I made an absolutely fair decision.



I stopped it quickly, I just stopped separatism in our country. By the fact that I forbade anyone, any representatives of political figures in Ukraine, to hold any negotiations with the Russian side, with Putin's supporters during the war - said the president.

