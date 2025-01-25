Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision

ukenru
02:39 PM • 101210 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 102258 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 110246 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 112894 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104352 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137412 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122016 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117008 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49722 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51539 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122016 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140955 views
Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100816 views

The President of Ukraine spoke about Putin's attempts to create channels of influence through separatists and other states. The NSDC decree helped to quickly stop attempts to interfere and manipulate by Russia.

During a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to ban Ukrainian officials from negotiating with Russia in times of war, UNN reports.

Details 

Why did I sign this [NSDC] decree? Because Putin began very quickly to build a large number of different channels, together with the separatists and together with representatives of other states, to influence Ukraine, our independence, and me directly. 

- Zelensky said .

The President emphasized that the decision to sign the NSDC allowed to promptly stop attempts of interference and manipulation that were carried out through political, public and international channels. 

I just realized that we and our respective authorities cannot control it. That's all. So I made an absolutely fair decision.

I stopped it quickly, I just stopped separatism in our country. By the fact that I forbade anyone, any representatives of political figures in Ukraine, to hold any negotiations with the Russian side, with Putin's supporters during the war

- said the president.

Recall

 Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready for negotiations on Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

