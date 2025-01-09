NSDC CCD explains the real purpose of Lukashenko's military maneuvers and statements

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, explained the purpose of the statements and military maneuvers by Belarus, calling it an attempt by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to mobilize voter turnout before the election, UNN reports.

"All the statements from Belarus towards Ukraine, as well as the deployment of troops, are an attempt by Lukashenka to mobilize turnout before the elections to make these elections at least visually look legitimate, because without turnout there will be no picture," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts would be held in the Gomel district of Belarus near the border with Ukraine from January 8 to 31.

