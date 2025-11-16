$42.060.00
Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which supplies the invaders' army, was attacked - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3902 views

Ukraine's defense forces struck the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region. The plant has an annual processing volume of almost 9 million tons and produces over 20 types of products, including jet fuel.

Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which supplies the invaders' army, was attacked - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of an oil refinery in the Russian Federation, which has an annual processing volume of almost 9 million tons, and the enterprise itself produces more than 20 types of commercial products. 

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupiers' military units, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

- reports the General Staff.

As explained by the military department, the Russian oil refinery has an annual processing volume of 8.8 million tons, and the Russian enterprise also produces more than 20 types of commercial products. 

Involved in providing the Russian occupation army - is one of the main producers of top-grade fuel for jet engines

- reported the General Staff of Ukraine.

Today, explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area. The extent of damage to the Russian enterprise is being clarified.

Addition

In addition, a UAV storage base of the "Rubicon" unit and a fuel and lubricants pumping station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region were hit.

The ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6 oil refining units, a petroleum product tank, and a pipeline overpass were damaged.

- writes the General Staff. 

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

During November 15, 164 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russia launched 39 air strikes and used 2659 kamikaze drones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

