Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: probable hit on local oil refinery

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones late in the evening on November 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the local oil refinery was likely hit.

Preliminarily, there were several hits on the long-suffering Lukoil refinery - reads one of the messages.

It is also indicated that as a result of the work of Russian air defense, an apartment building was hit.

Recall

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had launched a series of precise strikes on key military and infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation – from the "Ryazan" oil refinery to the "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea.

