November 15, 05:21 PM • 10277 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 21981 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 33151 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 31994 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 46517 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 42469 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 36792 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28816 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19149 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 71866 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: probable hit on local oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Late in the evening on November 15, the Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones. It is likely that a local oil refinery was hit, and after the local air defense system worked, debris fell on an apartment building.

Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: probable hit on local oil refinery

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones late in the evening on November 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the local oil refinery was likely hit.

Preliminarily, there were several hits on the long-suffering Lukoil refinery

- reads one of the messages.

It is also indicated that as a result of the work of Russian air defense, an apartment building was hit.

Recall

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had launched a series of precise strikes on key military and infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation – from the "Ryazan" oil refinery to the "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea.

