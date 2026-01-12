Novocherkassk GRES in Rostov region attacked by UAV on January 12: footage

On the night of January 12, the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (SDPP) in Russia's Rostov region was attacked by drones. This facility had been targeted previously, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

Footage of the aftermath of the attack on the SDPP appeared online.

Additionally

The Novocherkassk SDPP is one of the most powerful in southern Russia. As reported by media, this facility was already attacked on January 9, 2026.

The installed electrical capacity of the station is approximately 2,250 MW (about 2.2 GW). The station consists of several power units, with coal as the primary fuel and natural gas as backup/additional fuel.

This facility was built during the Soviet era, between 1965 and 1972. Another power unit was added in 2016.

Recall

On the night of January 12, explosions rocked occupied Crimea: the main strike targeted the "Belbek" military airfield near Sevastopol.