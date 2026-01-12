Novocherkassk GRES in Rostov region attacked by UAV on January 12: footage

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
05:16 AM • 11050 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 20976 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 29837 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 28207 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 27993 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 51326 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 36025 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35002 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44904 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70838 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.8m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 9468 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 13214 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 11952 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 12485 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 7350 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 51331 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 112274 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 138593 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 107626 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Vitali Klitschko
Ali Khamenei
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 12543 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 13271 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 24294 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 26840 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 82737 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
The Diplomat

Novocherkassk GRES in Rostov region attacked by UAV on January 12: footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On the night of January 12, drones attacked the Novocherkassk GRES in Russia's Rostov region. This facility, one of the most powerful in southern Russia, had been hit before.

Novocherkassk GRES in Rostov region attacked by UAV on January 12: footage

On the night of January 12, the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (SDPP) in Russia's Rostov region was attacked by drones. This facility had been targeted previously, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

Footage of the aftermath of the attack on the SDPP appeared online.

Additionally

The Novocherkassk SDPP is one of the most powerful in southern Russia. As reported by media, this facility was already attacked on January 9, 2026.

The installed electrical capacity of the station is approximately 2,250 MW (about 2.2 GW). The station consists of several power units, with coal as the primary fuel and natural gas as backup/additional fuel.

This facility was built during the Soviet era, between 1965 and 1972. Another power unit was added in 2016.

Recall

On the night of January 12, explosions rocked occupied Crimea: the main strike targeted the "Belbek" military airfield near Sevastopol.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Blackout
Electricity
Crimea
Sevastopol