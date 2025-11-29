Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJ

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff offered the Ukrainian delegation an alternative to Tomahawk missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Instead of missiles, Witkoff offered Ukraine a 10-year exemption from US tariffs. According to him, a "handful of missiles" will do nothing in the war against Russia, and tariff exemption will help revive the Ukrainian economy.

I'm in the deal-making business. That's why I'm here. We keep knocking on doors and coming up with ideas - he stated in a comment to the WSJ.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He also noted that the conflict is not yet over and the parties will have to continue fighting.

UNN also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on October 16, convinced the American leader not to approve the provision of long-range "Tomahawk" missiles to Ukraine.