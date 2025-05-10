Not a topic for public discussion: German Chancellor on measures to be taken to end the war

The measures that will be taken to ensure a possible peace in Ukraine are not a matter for public discussion. It will all be discussed internally with the United States. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference, reports UNN.

The measures that we will take together to end this war and the decisions that we will make together to ensure a possible peace in Ukraine are not a matter for public discussion. It will all be discussed internally in the same format together with the United States. - said Merz.

The Chancellor believes that the most important thing is that the US remains involved.

They remain with us and what security assurances we can give Ukraine so that it can find peace are decisions that will be made when the time comes. We will make these decisions together. - said Merz.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on how quickly sanctions will be imposed and what they may be if Russia rejects a ceasefire from Monday.

We have spoken preliminarily with the American side about various kinds of sanctions... The most important thing for us is that the decision on the readiness to intensify sanctions is a unified position of all states without exception. - said Tusk.

Zelenskyy on ceasefire: ensuring monitoring is entirely possible in coordination with the US

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, then military assistance to Ukraine will be increased together with the United States, and sanctions against Russia will be tightened.